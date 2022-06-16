Breezy trades to bring more frequent passing showers

A somewhat wet trade wind weather pattern is expected for the next several days, with clouds and passing showers for windward and mauka areas, with some brief passing showers for leeward areas. A mid-level disturbance near the islands will enhance incoming moisture through Saturday. The disturbance should then drift further away, allowing a slightly drier airmass early next week.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day. (Hawaii News Now)

In surf, a long-period swell is expected to arrive Thursday, bringing a boost in wave heights for north and west facing shores into the weekend. A background south swell will also get a boost from a slightly larger southwest swell Thursday night into the weekend. Rough waves generated by the trade winds will continue for east shores. For mariners, a small craft advisory remains posted for the usual windier waters around Maui County and Hawaii Island.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.