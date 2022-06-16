Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Boy, 11, escapes kidnapping suspect with neighbors’ help

A Texas man is accused of kidnapping and trying to sexually assault an 11-year-old boy at an apartment complex. (KTRK, UNSOURCED CELL VO, HOUSTON PD, CNN)
By KTRK Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:44 PM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - Neighbors rushed in to rescue an 11-year-old boy from the grips of a man police say tried to assault him.

Several people in an East Houston apartment complex pinned 30-year-old Miguel Angel Cordero Ramirez to his car Tuesday afternoon, as he tried to break free. Ramirez is accused of kidnapping and trying to sexually assault an 11-year-old boy.

The boy says he was nearly snatched from his apartment complex while trying to do laundry. He says Ramirez asked to use his laundry card then pushed him inside his car, locking the doors and threatening him.

Miguel Angel Cordero Ramirez, 30, is charged with aggravated kidnapping. He is also accused of...
Miguel Angel Cordero Ramirez, 30, is charged with aggravated kidnapping. He is also accused of trying to sexually assault an 11-year-old boy.(Source: Houston Police, KTRK via CNN)

“He said, ‘Obey me, or else you’d get killed,’” the boy said.

The 11-year-old says Ramirez tried getting him into different sexual positions before he managed to escape.

“He grabbed my hands, but then, he grabbed my phone and tried to put it somewhere else. But he forgot my hands were free. So, then, I tried to open the lock…and then, I opened the door,” he said.

Neighbors immediately jumped in to help after hearing the boy’s screams. Video shows them holding Ramirez down until police arrived and took him away in handcuffs.

Ramirez is now charged with aggravated kidnapping, according to court records. His bond is set at $250,000. Records show he doesn’t live in the apartment complex. His address is listed in Pasadena.

The 11-year-old’s family is thankful for his quick thinking and the help of the neighbors.

“I want him to stay in jail forever and to never do that again, so he can learn his lesson,” the boy said.

He said his dream has always been to be a police officer, and now after this incident, he wants to be one more than ever.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United Airlines (Image: United/Facebook)
Tokyo-LAX flight diverted to Honolulu due to disruptive passenger
Xiuhua Shi
Hawaii Island police search for woman who never returned from trip abroad
Honolulu Police officers speak with some of the people accused of illegally occupying a farm...
As tensions rise, country club’s landowner seeks to evict paramilitary sovereignty group
Waikiki man says surveillance cameras caught Zane Logan breaking into his condo
Waikiki man bought gun, pepper spray after troubling run-ins with incoming HPD chief’s son
Arthur “Joe” Logan was sworn in secretly Tuesday as HPD’s new chief, in an unusual decision...
Despite promises of transparency, HPD’s new chief sworn in secretly

Latest News

Both plaintiffs say the agencies failed to investigate the harassment.
LGBTQ+ businesses call on Liquor Commission to address concerns in discrimination suit
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.
19-year-old motorcyclist dies in three-vehicle crash on Kona
LGBTQ+ businesses call on Liquor Commission to address concerns in discrimination sui
LGBTQ+ businesses call on Liquor Commission to address concerns in discrimination suit
A Texas man is accused of kidnapping and trying to sexually assault an 11-year-old boy at an...
VIDEO: Neighbors rush to rescue 11-year-old from kidnapping suspect