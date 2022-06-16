BLNR approves resolution that changes historic Russian fort to its traditional name

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Board of Land and Natural Resources announced Tuesday that a historic fort on Kauai with ties to Russia will soon be changing its name.

The land board approved Senate Resolution 106 which pushed for Russian Fort Elisabeth State Park to be renamed as Paulaula.

Paulaula was the traditional place name for the area near Waimea River and the royal compound of King Kaumualii.

Nearly 200 years ago, at the request of King Kaumualii, a Russian trading company helped build three forts on Kauai.

In 2019, officials said an international name dilemma arose between Russia and Hawaii where both sides accused each other of cultural insensitivity.

Senate President Ronald Kouchi said community requests encouraged him to introduce the senate resolution.

Kouchi added that leaders “have a responsibility to preserve and promote our native Hawaiian culture, history and language.”

The land board is now updating signs, brochures, and websites with the new name.

