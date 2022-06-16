2022 Pacific Rim Pickleball Cup begins this weekend in Central Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 2022 Pacific Rim Pickleball Cup begins their inaugural tournament at the Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park this weekend.

The four day event is the first of it’s kind in the islands, bringing hundreds of pickleballers to Waipio to test their skills on the court.

“It is amazing to see people learn the game more and the skill level, it gets exciting.” Hawaii Pickleball Oahu’s Donna Fouts told Hawaii News Now.

Folks from around the country and the world are set to participate in what organizers are calling “an international event of Aloha.”

“We met 15 to 20 people, we’ve never met before and we helped make lines.” Jack Bullock of Colorado said. “they brought refreshments and yeah that’s the best part about it I think.”

It’s a true showcase of a sport that’s rapidly gaining popularity, not just for the competition in between the lines, but for how accessible it is for anyone at any skill level.

“In this game you can immediately have great exchanges and have a lot of fun.” UH men’s tennis assistant coach Marcel Chan said.

And for how it can bring families together both young and old.

“We have something in common.” Becka Yoshikawa said. “So it’s good that we can talk about playing pickle ball and playing it together.”

“The family time that we have, my children and my grandchildren know that my husband and I love pickle ball.” Lucia Bartels said.

Organizers say that this inaugural event will also serve as an example to local legislatures that pickle ball is here to stay.

Hoping to get more permanent court space to host future tournaments and to continue to grow the game in the islands.

“We want to show not only our local legislature and local folks that Pickleball is a real thing and that we would like to every year host an international event.” Fouts said. “Bring people of great quality here to play and enjoy our state as well as enjoy pickle ball.”

The tourney is set to run till Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.