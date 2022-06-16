Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

19-year-old motorcyclist dies in three-vehicle crash on Kona

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:14 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 19-year-old man operating a motorcycle died following a three-vehicle collision on Wednesday in South Kona.

Police responded to a call around 9:30 a.m.

Authorities said the incident happened south of the intersection of Old Mamalahoa Highway and Mamalahoa Highway.

Investigators said a gray Toyota SUV operated by a 64-year-old woman, was making a left turn onto Highway 11 going northbound when it was struck by a southbound motorcycle.

After striking the Toyota SUV, the motorcycle then crashed into a silver Kia van operated by a 38-year-old woman.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

The drivers of the Toyota SUV and the Kia van were not injured in the collision, said officials.

A 17-year-old male passenger on the motorcycle was transported to the Kona Community Hospital in stable condition.

The motorcyclist was also transported to the Kona Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

This is the 19th traffic fatality this year compared to 12 at this time last year, authorities said.

It also marks the third traffic fatality in as many days on Hawaii Island roads.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United Airlines (Image: United/Facebook)
Tokyo-LAX flight diverted to Honolulu due to disruptive passenger
Xiuhua Shi
Hawaii Island police search for woman who never returned from trip abroad
Honolulu Police officers speak with some of the people accused of illegally occupying a farm...
As tensions rise, country club’s landowner seeks to evict paramilitary sovereignty group
Waikiki man says surveillance cameras caught Zane Logan breaking into his condo
Waikiki man bought gun, pepper spray after troubling run-ins with incoming HPD chief’s son
Arthur “Joe” Logan was sworn in secretly Tuesday as HPD’s new chief, in an unusual decision...
Despite promises of transparency, HPD’s new chief sworn in secretly

Latest News

Both plaintiffs say the agencies failed to investigate the harassment.
LGBTQ+ businesses call on Liquor Commission to address concerns in discrimination suit
LGBTQ+ businesses call on Liquor Commission to address concerns in discrimination sui
LGBTQ+ businesses call on Liquor Commission to address concerns in discrimination suit
A Russian fort on Kauai is stirring up some international controversy.
BLNR approves resolution that changes historic Russian fort to its traditional name
Now that the FDA has all but formally signed off on the Pfizer and Moderna doses, the state...
Hawaii to bring in doses as FDA gives green light to COVID shots for youngest kids