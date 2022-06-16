19-year-old motorcyclist dies in three-vehicle crash on Kona

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 19-year-old man operating a motorcycle died following a three-vehicle collision on Wednesday in South Kona.

Police responded to a call around 9:30 a.m.

Authorities said the incident happened south of the intersection of Old Mamalahoa Highway and Mamalahoa Highway.

Investigators said a gray Toyota SUV operated by a 64-year-old woman, was making a left turn onto Highway 11 going northbound when it was struck by a southbound motorcycle.

After striking the Toyota SUV, the motorcycle then crashed into a silver Kia van operated by a 38-year-old woman.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.

The drivers of the Toyota SUV and the Kia van were not injured in the collision, said officials.

A 17-year-old male passenger on the motorcycle was transported to the Kona Community Hospital in stable condition.

The motorcyclist was also transported to the Kona Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

This is the 19th traffic fatality this year compared to 12 at this time last year, authorities said.

It also marks the third traffic fatality in as many days on Hawaii Island roads.

