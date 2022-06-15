Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

WATCH: Man fends off pet emu with pool noodle

The pool noodle is the only thing standing between a Texas man and his protective pet emu. (CNN, MICHELLE WILSON, TIKTOK, @TXMUDWIFE, YOUTUBE, FITMOTIVATION)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:39 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Texas man has weaponized the pool noodle to fend off his 5-year-old pet emu named Cosmo, who has gotten protective since becoming a new father.

Toby and Michelle Wilson have had two pet emus since they hatched five years ago.

“They were our babies. She would put sock diapers on them. They would run around inside,” Toby Wilson said.

But since the birds had their own baby a few months ago, father Cosmo has gotten protective and aggressive. He seems OK with Michelle Wilson but often charges her husband, especially when he’s on his riding lawnmower.

“I turn my back, and wham, he bites me right on top of the head. And it hurts pretty good,” Toby Wilson said.

He uses a pool noodle to fend off Cosmo, but it takes twice as long to mow the pasture, due to the constant jousting between man and emu.

Even on foot, Toby Wilson has to keep looking over his shoulder, and he carries the pool noodle everywhere.

“Oh, I tell him, I say, ‘Look, bird, you better get away. Don’t do it. Don’t do it. I’m going to give you the noodle,’” he said.

Things escalated when Michelle Wilson made her husband a hat with a pool noodle attached, hoping the emu would be deterred by seeing something sticking out of the man’s head.

“I took a pool noodle, cut it in half and just hot-glued it to a cowboy hat,” she said.

The hat didn’t help, but the couple’s videos have been a hit on TikTok, where Toby Wilson says lots of commenters complain about his poor mowing technique.

For now, the pool noodle seems to be the only thing that stands between Toby Wilson mowing his lawn and getting mowed down by his pet emu.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2021 Clean Water Report from the Blue Water Task Force highlights results from beach water...
‘A really bad problem’: Water quality report finds 3 Hawaii beaches with consistently high bacteria levels
Waikiki man says surveillance cameras caught Zane Logan breaking into his condo
Waikiki man bought gun, pepper spray after troubling run-ins with incoming HPD chief’s son
United Airlines (Image: United/Facebook)
Tokyo-LAX flight diverted to Honolulu due to disruptive passenger
Xiuhua Shi
Hawaii Island police search for woman who never returned from trip abroad
Honolulu Police officers speak with some of the people accused of illegally occupying a farm...
As tensions rise, country club’s landowner seeks to evict paramilitary sovereignty group

Latest News

The Department of Public Safety said they can bring in emergency staff, but none are currently...
Severe staffing shortages pose ‘dangerous’ conditions at state correctional facilities
Police responded to a call around 5 p.m.
62-year-old woman dies following pedestrian crash in Kona
Severe staffing shortages, extensive work hours pose 'dangerous' conditions at state...
Severe staffing shortages pose 'dangerous' conditions at state correctional facilities
Adam Laxalt, a Nevada Republican with a political pedigree and the backing from former...
Election 2022: Laxalt’s Nevada win sets up fierce race for Senate control