TSA: Installation of security screening equipment causes delays at Lihue Airport

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The installation of new security screening equipment at Lihue Airport will disrupt normal checkpoint operations said TSA on Tuesday.

According to TSA, the installation of four CT scanners began Monday and is expected to continue through late next week.

The new CT scanners will be used to screen travelers’ carry-on luggage in checkpoints said officials. Travelers can leave everything in their carry-on bag, including large electronics.

In addition to the scanners, TSA said they are installing photo ID verification units.

The administration advises travelers to expect delays and arrive to Lihue Airport at least two hours earlier due to high passenger volume.

Peak times for Security checkpoints are between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays added TSA.

The travel administration said they are striving to get travelers through the general security screening process in less than 30 minutes.

Here are some tips from TSA to ensure a smooth experience:

Listen for guidance from TSA officers

Empty your pockets prior to arriving at checkpoint and place them in carry-on bag

Ensure all liquids in carry-on luggage are limited to 3.4 ounces.

Pack smart by avoiding prohibited items

Enroll in TSA PreCheck

And give yourself plenty of time at the airport.

“The introduction of these new technologies at LIH will raise the bar for security operations and improve the customer travel experience,” said Hawaii TSA acting Federal Security Director Scot Thaxton.

“TSA remains committed to providing the highest level of security with the greatest efficiency. Both of these technologies help to make this happen.”

