Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Teen among 4 killed in Florida murder-suicide

A 15-year-old is among 4 dead in a Florida murder-suicide. (Credit: WKMG via CNN Newsource)
By WKMG Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 2:21 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASSELBERRY, Fla. (WKMG) - Four people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Florida on Tuesday and among the dead is a 15-year-old boy who called 911 saying he had been shot.

Casselberry Chief of Police Larry Krantz says his officers were first called to the teen’s apartment in the Carrington Park Community last Thursday, just five days before a man killed his wife, mother-in-law and stepson.

“We don’t see a history of violence involving these individuals. So, through the investigative efforts thus far, we’re trying to determine why? What led to this particular incident occurring?” Krantz said.

Brittany Young lives in a unit nearby.

“It was just a whole bunch of police cars coming nonstop. They had their guns drawn and they were banging down the door. I mean, it was just like something out of a movie,” Young said.

Another neighbor says she heard the gunshots and the community is heartbroken after learning about the tragedy.

“It is disturbing. My heart goes out to the families,” neighbor David McIntosh said.

While police say there was no history of violence between the victims and suspect, they were told about two unreported incidents of possible domestic violence by witnesses.

Copyright 2022 WKMG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United Airlines (Image: United/Facebook)
Tokyo-LAX flight diverted to Honolulu due to disruptive passenger
Xiuhua Shi
Hawaii Island police search for woman who never returned from trip abroad
Honolulu Police officers speak with some of the people accused of illegally occupying a farm...
As tensions rise, country club’s landowner seeks to evict paramilitary sovereignty group
Waikiki man says surveillance cameras caught Zane Logan breaking into his condo
Waikiki man bought gun, pepper spray after troubling run-ins with incoming HPD chief’s son
The 2021 Clean Water Report from the Blue Water Task Force highlights results from beach water...
‘A really bad problem’: Water quality report finds 3 Hawaii beaches with consistently high bacteria levels

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on the West Front...
Biden tells oil refiners: Produce more gas, fewer profits
A Ford logo and Ford dealership sign are displayed at Salem Ford in Salem, N.H., Tuesday, Oct....
Ford recalls over 2.9M vehicles at risk of rollaway crashes
Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan speaks at North Carolina...
EPA: ‘Forever chemicals’ pose risk even at very low levels
Tesla’s crash number may be high because it uses telematics to monitor its vehicles and get...
US report: 273 Teslas with automated driving systems crashed
Forecast: Slight increase in showers, slight decrease in winds
Forecast: Slight increase in showers, slight decrease in winds