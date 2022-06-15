Son of new HPD chief makes first court appearance in connection with assault charges
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:01 PM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The son of HPD’s new Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan appeared in court on Tuesday in connection with assault charges, officials said.
According to police, Zane Logan was accused of attacking a man with a hand tool at Ala Moana Beach Park last month.
In court, officials said the 36-year-old waived his right to a jury trial. Instead, he’ll appear for a bench trial on June 24.
Logan is being held on $1,000 bail.
