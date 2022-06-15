Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Son of new HPD chief makes first court appearance in connection with assault charges

Officials said the 36-year-old waived his right to a jury trial.
Officials said the 36-year-old waived his right to a jury trial.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:01 PM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The son of HPD’s new Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan appeared in court on Tuesday in connection with assault charges, officials said.

According to police, Zane Logan was accused of attacking a man with a hand tool at Ala Moana Beach Park last month.

Incoming HPD chief calls adult son’s arrest on assault charges ‘heartbreaking’

In court, officials said the 36-year-old waived his right to a jury trial. Instead, he’ll appear for a bench trial on June 24.

Logan is being held on $1,000 bail.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2021 Clean Water Report from the Blue Water Task Force highlights results from beach water...
‘A really bad problem’: Water quality report finds 3 Hawaii beaches with consistently high bacteria levels
Waikiki man says surveillance cameras caught Zane Logan breaking into his condo
Waikiki man bought gun, pepper spray after troubling run-ins with incoming HPD chief’s son
United Airlines (Image: United/Facebook)
Tokyo-LAX flight diverted to Honolulu due to disruptive passenger
Xiuhua Shi
Hawaii Island police search for woman who never returned from trip abroad
Honolulu Police officers speak with some of the people accused of illegally occupying a farm...
As tensions rise, country club’s landowner seeks to evict paramilitary sovereignty group

Latest News

Halawa Stream
In suit, citizens group seeks to speed up timeline for emptying Red Hill tanks
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Hawaii reports 2 more probable monkeypox cases
Experts say rising fuel prices have increase fares by about 20 percent.
Planning a vacation? Brace yourself for airfare sticker shock
The Summer Fun program could have potentially hired 500 employees, but were only able to fill...
Summer Fun programs get underway despite scores of unfilled positions