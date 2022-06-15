Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Severe staffing shortages pose ‘dangerous’ conditions at state correctional facilities

In addition to staff shortages, extensive work hours are an issue.
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:43 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Workers at Hawaii’s correctional facilities plead for help as staffing shortages worsen.

One employee tells Hawaii News Now that he’s feeling over-worked after pulling up to 40-hour shifts.

He said extensive work hours are taking a toll on the physical and mental health of employees, which is leading to even more staff problems.

“It’s at a point where it’s almost like, you feel like you’re a slave working there,” said one adult correctional officer.

With severe short staffing at many of Hawaii’s jails and prisons, he’s not alone.

“I’m very frustrated and very frightened that someone’s going to get hurt,” said another adult correctional officer. “I’m frightened for myself as well.”

According to the state’s last population count, four facilities were over capacity with OCCC hosting 155 more inmates than it can operate.

In the past, understaffing and overcrowding have led to riots at the Maui and Hawaii Community Correctional Centers.

The adult correctional officers said that with exhausted staff putting in multiple shifts, working on any given day is dangerous.

“We’re made to do more for less, you know, and that can’t happen, we’re outnumbered,” said one staff member. “They don’t realize the staff, the nurses, the ACOs, the civilians, the church volunteers, all those people are in danger.”

“If something were to happen, we don’t have the backup, we don’t have the abilities to control it,” the corrections officer added.

The Department of Public Safety said they have made no secret over the years of the fact that the correctional facilities are dealing with continuous staffing shortages.

Contractually, essential security posts have to be filled whenever possible, which requires holding over some employees to work longer shifts in order to maintain adequate coverage of the essential posts. Although it is rare to work a 24-hour shift, anyone who is held over that long is automatically provided with a mandatory admin day off.

The state is hoping to build a new correctional facility, but lawmakers denied funds for it earlier this month.

“You cannot have a jail like this continue to run at this level,” said State Sen. Kurt Fevella. “We’re not fixing it because you want something brand new, it doesn’t work that way.”

The Department of Public Safety said they can bring in emergency staff, but none are currently assigned to OCCC, the majority are at Halawa.

The corrections officer said he’s left wondering when help is on the way.

The Department of Public Safety is looking to fill 92 vacant adult correctional officer positions at OCCC quickly through increased training cycles and expanded recruitment classes.

The starting pay for an ACO recruit is $4,346 dollars per month.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2021 Clean Water Report from the Blue Water Task Force highlights results from beach water...
‘A really bad problem’: Water quality report finds 3 Hawaii beaches with consistently high bacteria levels
Waikiki man says surveillance cameras caught Zane Logan breaking into his condo
Waikiki man bought gun, pepper spray after troubling run-ins with incoming HPD chief’s son
United Airlines (Image: United/Facebook)
Tokyo-LAX flight diverted to Honolulu due to disruptive passenger
Xiuhua Shi
Hawaii Island police search for woman who never returned from trip abroad
Honolulu Police officers speak with some of the people accused of illegally occupying a farm...
As tensions rise, country club’s landowner seeks to evict paramilitary sovereignty group

Latest News

Police responded to a call around 5 p.m.
62-year-old woman dies following pedestrian crash in Kona
Severe staffing shortages, extensive work hours pose 'dangerous' conditions at state...
Severe staffing shortages pose 'dangerous' conditions at state correctional facilities
Hawaii Island dust storm
Dust storm from previous fire colors Hawaii Island sky
More than 12,000 families have received pandemic aid through the program.
City announces deadline for COVID rent relief program applications