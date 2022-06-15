Tributes
Man charged with multiple offenses for allegedly kidnapping, assaulting victim

Your top local headlines for June 15, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:58 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have charged a man on multiple offenses including kidnapping, assault, terroristic threatening, firearms and drug offenses.

Authorities said Curtiss Akoni Nihipali allegedly threatened a 43-year-old male with a firearm and shot it near him on Sunday in Pahoa.

Officials said Nihipali then forced the victim to go to a remote location where he proceeded to assaulted him.

The victim was able to flee and contacted the police. He was transported to the Hilo Medical Center for treatment for non-life threatening injuries and was later released.

Police said the 36-year-old suspect was arrested shortly after the incident.

Nihipali’s bail is set at $191,000.

