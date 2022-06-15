Increasing showers expected for windward and mauka areas

Showers are expected to increase, especially for windward and mauka areas, into the weekend, with occasional leeward showers pushed by breezy trade winds. A weak upper level disturbance will move closer to the islands, bolstering incoming remnant frontal moisture that we’ve been tracking for the past several days. Another batch of low-level moisture will increase showers again Friday night into Saturday morning. Showers may taper off by the end of the upcoming weekend.

In surf, the current northwest swell is declining, but a new northwest swell is possible Thursday night into the weekend. South shores will get small background swells, with a larger swell possible Thursday. East shores will continue to get rough short-period waves generated by the trade winds. For mariners, a small craft advisory is posted for coastal waters from Oahu to Hawaii Island due to high winds and seas.

