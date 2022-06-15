Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Increasing showers expected for windward and mauka areas

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:40 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Showers are expected to increase, especially for windward and mauka areas, into the weekend, with occasional leeward showers pushed by breezy trade winds. A weak upper level disturbance will move closer to the islands, bolstering incoming remnant frontal moisture that we’ve been tracking for the past several days. Another batch of low-level moisture will increase showers again Friday night into Saturday morning. Showers may taper off by the end of the upcoming weekend.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

In surf, the current northwest swell is declining, but a new northwest swell is possible Thursday night into the weekend. South shores will get small background swells, with a larger swell possible Thursday. East shores will continue to get rough short-period waves generated by the trade winds. For mariners, a small craft advisory is posted for coastal waters from Oahu to Hawaii Island due to high winds and seas.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2021 Clean Water Report from the Blue Water Task Force highlights results from beach water...
‘A really bad problem’: Water quality report finds 3 Hawaii beaches with consistently high bacteria levels
Waikiki man says surveillance cameras caught Zane Logan breaking into his condo
Waikiki man bought gun, pepper spray after troubling run-ins with incoming HPD chief’s son
Honolulu Police officers speak with some of the people accused of illegally occupying a farm...
As tensions rise, country club’s landowner seeks to evict paramilitary sovereignty group
Jan Loren Aguinaldo (left), Krislyn Palama (center), Duston Bishop (right)
Authorities arrest 3 accused of stealing more than 150 pounds of lychee from Hilo farm
United Airlines (Image: United/Facebook)
Tokyo-LAX flight diverted to Honolulu due to disruptive passenger

Latest News

Tuesday's Forecast
Forecast: Lighter winds and more showers heading our way
Forecast: Lighter winds and more showers heading our way
Forecast: Lighter winds and more showers heading our way
More showers will be possible Wednesday and Thursday.
Mostly dry trade wind weather for Tuesday, but more showers on the horizon
More showers will be possible Wednesday and Thursday.
Increasing trade showers on the horizon