Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Congressional committee advances 2 bills to provide another $1.1B for Red Hill crisis

The Fed attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994. The state Health Department reports two more probable cases of monkeypox on Oahu.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:17 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A congressional committee has advanced two bills to provide an additional $1.1 billion in response to the Red Hill water crisis, U.S. Rep. Ed Case announced Wednesday.

The Department of Defense Appropriations bill includes $1 billion to be used toward the state Department of Health’s order to defuel the Red Hill bulk fuel storage facility and infrastructure improvements.

DOH ordered the Navy to have a schedule to drain all 20 underground tanks no later than June 30. The Navy must have a clear plan to dismantle the tanks by November.

The second bill —The Military Construction, Veterans Affairs and Related Agencies Appropriations — includes $100 million for planning and design of water treatment and construction of distribution facilities.

Report: Major repairs needed to Red Hill facility in order to safely empty fuel tanks

The U.S. House Committee on Appropriations is advancing these two bills for fiscal year 2023, which commences in October.

“As a member of the U.S. House Committee on Appropriations and of our Subcommittee on Military Construction and Veterans Affairs, I am fully committed to ensuring the funding for our federal government to implement its commitment to fully remediate the consequences of the Red Hill fuel leakage, and defuel and close the facility as safely and quickly as possible,” Case said, in a statement.

“I am also focused on fully funding our continued reserve fuel requirements in the Indo-Pacific through alternatives to Red Hill.”

The full House is expected to vote on the bills in July.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United Airlines (Image: United/Facebook)
Tokyo-LAX flight diverted to Honolulu due to disruptive passenger
Xiuhua Shi
Hawaii Island police search for woman who never returned from trip abroad
Honolulu Police officers speak with some of the people accused of illegally occupying a farm...
As tensions rise, country club’s landowner seeks to evict paramilitary sovereignty group
Waikiki man says surveillance cameras caught Zane Logan breaking into his condo
Waikiki man bought gun, pepper spray after troubling run-ins with incoming HPD chief’s son
The 2021 Clean Water Report from the Blue Water Task Force highlights results from beach water...
‘A really bad problem’: Water quality report finds 3 Hawaii beaches with consistently high bacteria levels

Latest News

A near-mint-plus VHS copy of “The Goonies” sold for $50,000.
VHS tape sets auction record with $75,000 sale
Gigantic marlin caught off Kona
Georgia family reels in monster marlin off Kona
The Department of Public Safety said they can bring in emergency staff, but none are currently...
Corrections officers: Severe staffing shortages are contributing to ‘dangerous’ conditions
There is a huge need for blood donation in the islands.
Blood Bank of Hawaii makes plea for donors as supply runs low