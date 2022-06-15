Honolulu police open attempted murder investigation following assault in Kalihi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation after an attack in Kalihi.

Officials said the incident happened just before 1 p.m. Tuesday

Investigators said a 55-year-old man was assaulted by another man. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities said so far there have been no arrests.

No additional information about the suspect has been made available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This story will be updated.

