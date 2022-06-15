Tributes
Honolulu police open attempted murder investigation following assault in Kalihi

Your top local headlines for June 15, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:51 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation after an attack in Kalihi.

Officials said the incident happened just before 1 p.m. Tuesday

Investigators said a 55-year-old man was assaulted by another man. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities said so far there have been no arrests.

No additional information about the suspect has been made available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This story will be updated.

