Hawaii sees more than 7,000 new COVID cases, 9 additional deaths in past week

Hawaii’s pandemic modeling group predicts the current surge to peak in June.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 9:01 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 7,199 new coronavirus infections and nine additional deaths in the past week.

That compares to 8,033 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths last week.

The state’s COVID figures don’t include positive from at-home tests, so the real number is likely far higher. But health officials did say they’re watching the trends ― and they’re worried about where cases are headed.

The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 297,851.

Meanwhile, the additional fatalities bring the state’s COVID death toll to 1,474.

The state now issues its COVID data on a weekly rather than daily basis.

Here’s a breakdown of this week’s figures provided by the Health Department:

