Hawaii reports 2 more probable monkeypox cases

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported two more probable cases of monkeypox Tuesday, bringing the total number of suspected and confirmed cases to five.

The state Health Department said it has also identified “connections” among all five people.

Despite the rise in cases, health officials said the risk to the general population remains low.

“The risk to most Hawaii residents remains low,” said deputy state Epidemiologist Dr. Nathan Tan, in a news release.

“Anyone who has close contact with someone with monkeypox is at risk of infection — regardless of who they are, what they do, or if they are sexually active.”

The Health Department said it is conducting contact tracing on all cases and coordinating vaccines.

The monkeypox cases come amid an outbreak nationwide and in Europe.

Monkeypox typically requires very close contact to pass from one individual to another.

It often begins with flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes. Patients also experience a rash or sores on the face and body. Individuals generally become ill within 21 days of exposure.

The CDC has said that many of the cases are among gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men, suggesting some populations may need to take extra precautions. However, anyone who has been in close contact with someone with monkeypox is at higher risk of infection and should monitor symptoms closely.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.