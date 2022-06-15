Give Blood for Hugs: Blood Bank of Hawaii in need of donors as supply runs low

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Blood Bank of Hawaii said they are in critical need for safe blood.

It is important to boost the state’s supply in preparation for any natural disaster, the blood bank said.

According to the organization, while a blood transfusion is needed every two seconds, only 3% of Hawaii’s population donates each year.

”The local need for blood is high, but the pace of donations typically slows during the summer months, and that’s been exacerbated by the latest COVID surge,” said Blood Bank of Hawaii CEO Kim-Anh Nguyen.

June 14 was recognized as World Blood Donor Day.

City and state officials said the day is meant to raise awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products as well as acknowledging blood donors.

Mayor Blangiardi also expressed his support by directing state buildings to be illuminated in red on Tuesday evening.

This week, the bank is running five blood donation sites on Oahu at the following locations:

Dillingham Donor Center

Young Street Donor Center

Waikele Center bloodmobile

Windward Mall bloodmobile

And Kapolei Commons bloodmobile.

There will also be blood drives planned for neighbor islands.

Every donation to the blood bank will be matched with a donation to Hugs Hawaii until the end of August.

