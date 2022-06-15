Tributes
Georgia family reels in monster marlin off Kona

The fish was measured to be 12 feet long and 870 pounds.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:19 PM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A big catch for a family vacationing from Georgia.

Thomas Yonce and his family reeled in a gigantic blue marlin off Kona last Tuesday.

The fish was measured to be 12 feet long, weighing at 870 pounds.

Yonce’s wife Courtney told Hawaii News Now that this was their first time visiting Hawaii.

They wanted to give credit to Captain Matt Bowman from Sweet Sadie Charters for helping them land their catch.

Courtney also said the fish was supposed to be released back into the water after being caught but it came up dead.

The family gave the marlin to local families instead.

