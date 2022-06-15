Forecast: Slight increase in showers, slight decrease in winds

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will focus low clouds and showers over windward and mauka sections into this weekend. Brief trade showers may be transported over to leeward sections of the smaller islands, especially during the late night and early morning hours. Clouds and isolated showers will also likely develop over some upslope sections of the leeward Big Island each afternoon.

Rough, choppy surf is expected along east facing shores. A moderate northwest swell will build Thursday night and continue through the weekend. Overlapping background south swells will continue to keep small surf heights along south facing shores through Wednesday. A slightly larger, long period southwest swell will arrive on Thursday, elevating south shore surf through next weekend.

