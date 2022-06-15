Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Forecast: Slight increase in showers, slight decrease in winds

Your top local headlines for June 15, 2022.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:24 AM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will focus low clouds and showers over windward and mauka sections into this weekend.

Brief trade showers may be transported over to leeward sections of the smaller islands, especially during the late night and early morning hours.

Clouds and isolated showers will also likely develop over some upslope sections of the leeward Big Island each afternoon.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

Rough, choppy surf is expected along east facing shores.

A moderate northwest swell will build Thursday night and continue through the weekend. Overlapping background south swells will continue to keep small surf heights along south facing shores through Wednesday.

A slightly larger, long period southwest swell will arrive on Thursday, elevating south shore surf through next weekend.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, April 7, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, April 7, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise at 5:00 a.m. - VOD - clipped version
Hawaii News Now Sunrise at 5:00 a.m. - VOD - clipped version
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, April, 11, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, April, 11, 2022

Most Read

United Airlines (Image: United/Facebook)
Tokyo-LAX flight diverted to Honolulu due to disruptive passenger
Xiuhua Shi
Hawaii Island police search for woman who never returned from trip abroad
Honolulu Police officers speak with some of the people accused of illegally occupying a farm...
As tensions rise, country club’s landowner seeks to evict paramilitary sovereignty group
Waikiki man says surveillance cameras caught Zane Logan breaking into his condo
Waikiki man bought gun, pepper spray after troubling run-ins with incoming HPD chief’s son
The 2021 Clean Water Report from the Blue Water Task Force highlights results from beach water...
‘A really bad problem’: Water quality report finds 3 Hawaii beaches with consistently high bacteria levels

Latest News

Forecast: Slight increase in showers, slight decrease in winds
Forecast: Slight increase in showers, slight decrease in winds
Wetter conditions are expected Wednesday and Thursday.
Increasing showers expected for windward and mauka areas
Wetter conditions are expected Wednesday and Thursday.
Increasing showers on the horizon
Tuesday's Forecast
Forecast: Lighter winds and more showers heading our way