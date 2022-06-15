Tributes
Dust storm from previous fire colors Hawaii Island sky

Hawaii Island dust storm
Hawaii Island dust storm(Chelle Pagtama)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:04 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A dust storm colored the sky on Hawaii Island today.

On Saddle Road, drivers could still get by but they had to take it slow.

Normally, mountains can be seen in the distance.

A viewer told Hawaii News Now the dust was created by last July’s fire in Waimea.

It now blows through Waikiki Ranch all the way to Puuanahulu.

