Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

DLNR seeks applicants for forest restoration, climate resiliency effort

The Fed attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994. The state Health Department reports two more probable cases of monkeypox on Oahu.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 1:51 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is accepting applications from individuals and organizations interested in helping combat climate change by planting native trees and removing invasive weeds.

The DLNR received $4.5 million in grants from the Department of Agriculture. It’s a part of the ag department’s Regional Conservation Partnership Program.

The program focuses on bettering the public-private partnerships to enable private companies, landowners and communities to keep native land resilient.

Officials say this funding opportunity prioritizes work in upper-elevation native forests. It is in those areas that the most rainfall is received, thus making them critical to recharging freshwater supplies. The project also aims to include lands that are part of a landscape-scale watershed management strategy.

“Thanks to State funds provided by the Legislature for watershed protection, we are eligible to receive additional federal funding that multiplies the State’s investment,” DLNR Chair Suzanne Case said. “We are grateful for the incredible partnership with NRCS that will result in landscape-scale improvements to our watershed forests. We are looking forward to making new community partners who apply for native forest protection and restoration projects.”

For more information on how to apply, click here. Applications are due Aug. 5.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United Airlines (Image: United/Facebook)
Tokyo-LAX flight diverted to Honolulu due to disruptive passenger
Xiuhua Shi
Hawaii Island police search for woman who never returned from trip abroad
Honolulu Police officers speak with some of the people accused of illegally occupying a farm...
As tensions rise, country club’s landowner seeks to evict paramilitary sovereignty group
Waikiki man says surveillance cameras caught Zane Logan breaking into his condo
Waikiki man bought gun, pepper spray after troubling run-ins with incoming HPD chief’s son
The 2021 Clean Water Report from the Blue Water Task Force highlights results from beach water...
‘A really bad problem’: Water quality report finds 3 Hawaii beaches with consistently high bacteria levels

Latest News

Midday Newscast: US prepares to roll out COVID vaccines for kids under 5
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m....
Wednesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
A near-mint-plus VHS copy of “The Goonies” sold for $50,000.
VHS tape sets auction record with $75,000 sale
More people are calling out the invisibility of the Asian American experience.
States pushing for more Asian American history in schools