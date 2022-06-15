DLNR seeks applicants for forest restoration, climate resiliency effort

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is accepting applications from individuals and organizations interested in helping combat climate change by planting native trees and removing invasive weeds.

The DLNR received $4.5 million in grants from the Department of Agriculture. It’s a part of the ag department’s Regional Conservation Partnership Program.

The program focuses on bettering the public-private partnerships to enable private companies, landowners and communities to keep native land resilient.

Officials say this funding opportunity prioritizes work in upper-elevation native forests. It is in those areas that the most rainfall is received, thus making them critical to recharging freshwater supplies. The project also aims to include lands that are part of a landscape-scale watershed management strategy.

“Thanks to State funds provided by the Legislature for watershed protection, we are eligible to receive additional federal funding that multiplies the State’s investment,” DLNR Chair Suzanne Case said. “We are grateful for the incredible partnership with NRCS that will result in landscape-scale improvements to our watershed forests. We are looking forward to making new community partners who apply for native forest protection and restoration projects.”

For more information on how to apply, click here. Applications are due Aug. 5.

