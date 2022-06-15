Coast Guard saves mariner from disabled vessel before it capsized off Sand Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Coast Guard on Saturday rescued a mariner who was spotted 400 yards off Sand Island in a disabled vessel.

The vessel was reported to Coast Guard watchstanders around 7:50 p.m. and in less than three hours, the Dolphin helicopter aircrew located the vessel and hoisted up the mariner.

The mariner was said to have had no anchor, radio or phone battery while trying to gain communication with the Sector Honolulu watchstanders.

Aircrew members stated that the 10-foot disabled vessel had capsized shortly after the rescue.

The mariner is in good condition, according to the Coast Guard.

The Sector Honolulu Command Center is monitoring the situation and has issued a hazard to navigation broadcast.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.