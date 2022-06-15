Tributes
City announces deadline for COVID rent relief program applications

More than 12,000 families have received pandemic aid through the program.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:53 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Rental and Utility Relief Program will soon cease accepting applications, announced the City on Tuesday.

According to state officials, the application portal will close on June 30 at 4:30 p.m.

City officials said applications received before the deadline will be reviewed on a first come, first served basis.

In addition, Catholic Charities Hawaii and the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement will continue to process submitted applications and fund approved applications based on available funds.

The program said eligible new applicants are their main priority. Renters who have already received rent and utility relief payments can requalify for the program dependent on certain requirements.

Renters are urged not to apply more than once. Duplicate applications delay processing and the ability to help those in need, the program said.

Those who are currently in the relief program are encouraged to contact the following organizations to request additional support:

To check your eligibility or to apply for programs, click here.

