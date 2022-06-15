Tributes
62-year-old woman dies following pedestrian crash in Kona

Police responded to a call around 5 p.m.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:39 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 62-year-old woman died following a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday in North Kona, authorities said.

Police responded to a call around 5 p.m.

According to Hawaii Island police, Gloria Jean Sanchez was crossing Queen Kaahumanu Highway when a silver Mercury Milan four-door Sedan heading south struck her.

Sanchez was not in a marked crosswalk, added officials.

The female pedestrian was transported to the Kona Community Hospital where she later died.

The driver of the Mercury Milan, a 29-year-old Kailua-Kona man, was not injured.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine her exact cause of death.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

This story may be updated.

