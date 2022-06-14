Watch Monet’s paintings come to life in new immersive art exhibit

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s newest art experience, “Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience,” allows guests of all ages to step into more than 400 images of Claude Monet’s paintings.

The French impressionist was best known for his colorful brush strokes, illustrating natural wonders such as flowers, water, trees and the changing seasons.

With more than 30,000 square feet of space, guests at the Hawaii Convention Center exhibit will have the opportunity to stand on renditions of Monet’s most iconic garden bridges while admiring the sights and sounds of some of his most quintessential landscape pieces.

Notable paintings such as “Water Lilies,” “Impression, Sunrise” and “Poppies at Argenteuil” are featured during the high resolution show, which performs on 35 minute rotations.

Fanny Curtat, the art historian of “Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience,” says that you don’t need to know a lot about Monet to enjoy the experience.

“For a lot of people, museums can be intimidating. And so it’s a great way for this project to bring people in and introduce them to the artwork,” Curtat said.

The show debuted in Toronto, Canada and has made its way to Honolulu after the success of last year’s, “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience,” according to Curtat.

Ticket prices vary but start at $35. The exhibit runs from Wednesday to July 31.

What to know before you go:

Tickets start at $35.

The experience will take about one hour total.

It is a walking tour, with limited seating.

Parking is available on-site.

Phones and cameras are allowed in the exhibit.

Tickets are on a timed-entry system and can be purchased here.

