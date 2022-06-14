Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Watch Monet’s paintings come to life in new immersive art exhibit

Notable paintings such as “Water Lilies,” “Impression, Sunrise” and “Poppies at Argenteuil” are...
Notable paintings such as “Water Lilies,” “Impression, Sunrise” and “Poppies at Argenteuil” are featured during the high resolution show, which performs on 35 minute rotations.(HNN)
By Krista Rados
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:46 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s newest art experience, “Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience,” allows guests of all ages to step into more than 400 images of Claude Monet’s paintings.

The French impressionist was best known for his colorful brush strokes, illustrating natural wonders such as flowers, water, trees and the changing seasons.

With more than 30,000 square feet of space, guests at the Hawaii Convention Center exhibit will have the opportunity to stand on renditions of Monet’s most iconic garden bridges while admiring the sights and sounds of some of his most quintessential landscape pieces.

Notable paintings such as “Water Lilies,” “Impression, Sunrise” and “Poppies at Argenteuil” are featured during the high resolution show, which performs on 35 minute rotations.

Fanny Curtat, the art historian of “Beyond Monet: The Immersive Experience,” says that you don’t need to know a lot about Monet to enjoy the experience.

“For a lot of people, museums can be intimidating. And so it’s a great way for this project to bring people in and introduce them to the artwork,” Curtat said.

The show debuted in Toronto, Canada and has made its way to Honolulu after the success of last year’s, “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience,” according to Curtat.

Ticket prices vary but start at $35. The exhibit runs from Wednesday to July 31.

What to know before you go:

  • Tickets start at $35.
  • The experience will take about one hour total.
  • It is a walking tour, with limited seating.
  • Parking is available on-site.
  • Phones and cameras are allowed in the exhibit.

Tickets are on a timed-entry system and can be purchased here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2021 Clean Water Report from the Blue Water Task Force highlights results from beach water...
‘A really bad problem’: Water quality report finds 3 Hawaii beaches with consistently high bacteria levels
A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
Three former employees say they have proof a teenager had to be hospitalized after eating one...
Ex-workers make troubling allegations about Waikiki hemp shop, including that teen customer got sick
Police say Luciano Agas burglarized his own tenant and set up a hidden camera in her apartment.
Hawaii landlord arrested after allegedly setting up hidden camera in tenant’s apartment
Although there is no longer a testing requirement to fly into the U.S., the CDC recommends...
End of US testing rule for international travelers draws both applause and concern in Hawaii

Latest News

Waikiki man says surveillance cameras caught Zane Logan breaking into his condo
Waikiki man bought gun, pepper spray after run-ins with incoming HPD chief’s son
Court documents revealed the 24-year-old allegedly told investigators that he targeted homeless...
Attorney: Man charged in deadly knife attacks targeted homeless people while they were sleeping
Jamie and Lindsay Hallett.
Couple makes ‘movie magic’ from their home on Maui. Marvel is their specialty
The group will be visiting Negros Oriental in the Visayas region for a 6-week project funded...
Hawaii teachers to study Cebuano Language and Culture in the Philippines