Waikiki man bought gun, pepper spray after run-ins with incoming HPD chief’s son

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surveillance video from a Waikiki condo captured in December 2020 shows a man climbing the rail and hopping onto the lanai from the parking lot.

The condo’s owner, Lawrence Boyd, said the man illegally entering his unit is 36-year old Zane Logan — the adult son of the incoming Honolulu police chief.

Boyd said Logan was dating his female tenant for awhile.

“He enters and you can see through the drapes that there’s a struggle,” Boyd said, adding the woman complained that she was injured so police were called.

“But they didn’t do anything about it,” Boyd claims.

The incident was described when Boyd requested a temporary restraining order. Another surveillance video shows Logan allegedly trying to set fire to a camera using a lighter.

Boyd said Logan often mentioned his family and father when confronted.

His father, Arthur “Joe” Logan, will soon be sworn in as Honolulu’s next police chief.

During the 2020 and 2021 incidents, he was a criminal investigator with the state Attorney General’s office.

Days later, on May 24, his son was arrested for terroristic threatening stemming from an incident at Ala Moana Beach Park.

Zane Logan is due back in court Tuesday for that case, unrelated to any of Boyd’s complaints.

Interim HPD Chief Rade Vanic said when Logan was arrested he did mention his relationship to the incoming chief.

At a recent police commission meeting, Vanic told the panel that Arthur Joe Logan was notified ahead of his son’s arrest. Vanic insisted that no special treatment was given to Zane Logan.

But Boyd struggles with that statement because, he said, he called HPD about a half dozen times during run-ins with Logan.

But Logan was not arrested.

“He keeps coming back,” said Attorney Michael Green, who has been speaking to Boyd about the case. “(Logan) won’t stop and the police don’t stop him.”

Boyd was so scared of Logan, he purchased a firearm and keeps a can of pepper spray close by.

Both, he said, had to be pointed at Logan during encounters.

“I’m going to f*** you up, old man,” Boyd said Logan told him during one of those encounters.

“I called the police and they came, and it was the same thing, they didn’t even take a police report.”

Boyd does not believe that Logan’s father is interfering, he just doesn’t think his cases are being taken seriously.

His tenant no longer lives in the condo unit.

She was Logan’s co-defendant in the alleged attack at Ala Moana Beach Park but charges against her have since been dismissed.

Logan remains in the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

Body said that’s the reason he now feels safe.

