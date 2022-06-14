Tributes
VIDEO: Rescuers save woman, her dog stranded in canal for 18 hours

Caught on camera: A woman and her dog were rescued from a canal in Arizona. (Source: Yuma County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:58 AM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
YUMA, Ariz. (Yuma County Sheriff’s Office) - If you have a dog, you know how special that bond can be, and you’ll understand why a woman in Arizona jumped into a canal to save her pup.

It happened in Yuma last week, and video from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office captured crews rescuing the two from the water.

Police said the woman was out near the Yuma Main Canal. She was letting her dog run around when she realized her pup had gotten into the water but couldn’t get out.

According to officials, she went in after the dog, but they both got stuck for 18 hours. Luckily, a train conductor spotted them and called for help.

When rescuers arrived, they found the woman hanging onto her dog and a tree. She was pretty cut up from holding on for so long, not to mention being sunburned and exhausted.

Rescuers said the two are expected to make a full recovery after the incident.

Copyright 2022 Yuma County Sheriff’s Office via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

