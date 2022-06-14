Tokyo-Los Angeles flight diverted to Honolulu due to disruptive passenger

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - United Airlines said a plane diverted to the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport due to a disruptive passenger.

The flight was traveling from Tokyo to Los Angeles when it landed in Oahu on Tuesday morning.

The airline said law enforcement met the aircraft at the gate and passengers deplaned normally.

The exact nature of the disruption is not clear, but HNN is told this is not a case of terrorism and it is not related to masking rules.

Officials said no injuries reported.

United Airlines said they are offering customers hotels and re-booking options to their final destinations.

A new flight is scheduled to depart Wednesday morning.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.