Mostly dry trade wind weather for Tuesday, but more showers on the horizon

Clouds and showers will continue to favor windward and mauka areas through the week with mostly clear skies, but an increase in showers is expected Wednesday and Thursday as remnant moisture from a dissipating front reaches the islands from the northeast. Those showers will be further boosted by a weak upper level disturbance, which will also ease the trade wind speeds a bit. More normal trade wind conditions are expected Friday into the weekend.

Surf is pretty quiet for now, with a small northwest swell declining ahead of a slightly larger long-period northwest swell building Thursday night into Friday. Locally generated wind waves will bring rough choppy surf for east shores, while overlapping south swells will keep some small waves coming in for south shores. Reinforcing swells are possible Thursday and again this weekend. Coastal waters around Maui County and Hawaii Island remain under a small craft advisory.

