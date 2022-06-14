Couple makes ‘movie magic’ from their home on Maui. Marvel is their specialty

KAHANA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hit theatres last month!

However, few people know that a big part of the movie – the stunning visual effects – were made on Maui.

Jamie and Lindsay Hallett have been working in the visual effects industry for more than 25 years.

They have been making movie magic from their home in West Maui well before “working from home” was widespread.

“We’re actually celebrating our 10-year anniversary right now,” said Lindsay Hallett, co-founder, and executive producer of capital T.

Their work-from-home jobs are far from ordinary.

The husband-and-wife duo do high-end digital effects for feature films and television right from their home office in Kahana.

The Halletts have done everything from Black Panther to Captain America.

“We just finished Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which was a year-long, amazing, giant undertaking, which was super fun, great team. We’ve been very lucky to find a home with Marvel. We’ve been working on maybe their last 15 or 18 projects,” Lindsay said.

Jamie is artist and Lindsay does everything else.

“I bring in the work and manage all of the finances and the scheduling and the client expectations and Jamie does all the artwork,” Lindsay said.

“We couldn’t do it without each other’s skills,” said Jamie Hallett, co-founder, and visual effects supervisor of capital T.

“You go to the theater and the thing is, you’ve been working so hard for so long on that project, like over a year, and you’re finally seeing it on the screen and it’s a lot of emotions,” said Jamie. “You know what it looks like you’ve been working on it forever. But when you get to see it with a crowd, it’s just an amazing feeling.”

Although they work from Maui, Jamie often travels and interacts with superstars.

“I met Hugh Jackman.” Jamie said. “I’ve worked with Paul Rudd … Michelle Pfeiffer.”

The next project they ae working on is She Hulk: Attorney at Law which comes out in August.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.