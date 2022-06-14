Hirono pushes bill to make non-tactical military vehicles go electric

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono wants to go electric for the military’s fleet of vehicles.

Hirono is proposing a bold, new piece of legislation that would require the U.S. Department of Defense to purchase mostly electric or zero-emission vehicles for their incoming non-tactical fleet.

This initiative would start Oct. 1, at the start of the fiscal year, and replaces the current law for electric and hybrid vehicles.

Hirono joined U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, to introduce the Military Vehicle Fleet Electrification Act, in hopes of decreasing the large impact of greenhouse gas emissions that they say comes from the 174,000 non-tactical vehicles within the DoD.

“This legislation will help combat climate change while helping to ensure our military has the advantages of a modern fleet of vehicles that reduces the military’s dependence on oil,” Hirono said, in a statement.

In December 2021, the Federal Sustainability Plan released a report stating that the DoD is the “largest institutional consumer of petroleum in the world,” and is responsible for about 56% of the federal government’s emissions.

If passed, the act would enforce guidelines on how and where non-tactical vehicles — which include cars, vans, light-duty trucks and more — are purchased.

It states that all vehicles use non-proprietary, interoperable charging ports and that batteries are purchased from the U.S. or allied countries under the Buy American Act.

Additionally, commissaries and military exchanges — which provide military families with on-base food and household items — would allow privately operated charging stations.

The act is currently endorsed by Securing America’s Future Energy, National Electrical Contractors Association, Natural Resources Defense Council, National Mining Association, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and E2 (Environmental Entrepreneurs).

