Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hirono pushes bill to make non-tactical military vehicles go electric

An international flight had to be diverted today due to a disruptive passenger.
By Krista Rados
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:06 PM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono wants to go electric for the military’s fleet of vehicles.

Hirono is proposing a bold, new piece of legislation that would require the U.S. Department of Defense to purchase mostly electric or zero-emission vehicles for their incoming non-tactical fleet.

This initiative would start Oct. 1, at the start of the fiscal year, and replaces the current law for electric and hybrid vehicles.

Hirono joined U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, to introduce the Military Vehicle Fleet Electrification Act, in hopes of decreasing the large impact of greenhouse gas emissions that they say comes from the 174,000 non-tactical vehicles within the DoD.

“This legislation will help combat climate change while helping to ensure our military has the advantages of a modern fleet of vehicles that reduces the military’s dependence on oil,” Hirono said, in a statement.

In December 2021, the Federal Sustainability Plan released a report stating that the DoD is the “largest institutional consumer of petroleum in the world,” and is responsible for about 56% of the federal government’s emissions.

If passed, the act would enforce guidelines on how and where non-tactical vehicles — which include cars, vans, light-duty trucks and more — are purchased.

It states that all vehicles use non-proprietary, interoperable charging ports and that batteries are purchased from the U.S. or allied countries under the Buy American Act.

Additionally, commissaries and military exchanges — which provide military families with on-base food and household items — would allow privately operated charging stations.

The act is currently endorsed by Securing America’s Future Energy, National Electrical Contractors Association, Natural Resources Defense Council, National Mining Association, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and E2 (Environmental Entrepreneurs).

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2021 Clean Water Report from the Blue Water Task Force highlights results from beach water...
‘A really bad problem’: Water quality report finds 3 Hawaii beaches with consistently high bacteria levels
Waikiki man says surveillance cameras caught Zane Logan breaking into his condo
Waikiki man bought gun, pepper spray after troubling run-ins with incoming HPD chief’s son
Jan Loren Aguinaldo (left), Krislyn Palama (center), Duston Bishop (right)
Authorities arrest 3 accused of stealing more than 150 pounds of lychee from Hilo farm
Honolulu Police officers speak with some of the people accused of illegally occupying a farm...
As tensions rise, country club’s landowner seeks to evict paramilitary sovereignty group
Authorities are investigating a fire at the Zippy's on Kapahulu Avenue.
HFD determines cause of fire that damaged Zippy’s restaurant

Latest News

Midday Newscast: How the bear market could impact your pocketbook
Notable paintings such as “Water Lilies,” “Impression, Sunrise” and “Poppies at Argenteuil” are...
Surreal realism: Watch Monet’s paintings come to life in new immersive art exhibit
After a months-long search that involved public input and intense vetting, the Honolulu Police...
Despite promises of transparency, secret ceremony held to swear in HPD’s new chief
Officials said no injuries reported.
Tokyo-LAX flight diverted to Honolulu due to disruptive passenger