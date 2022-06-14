Hawaii’s Jocelyn Alo signs pro contract with WPF’s Smash It Sports Vipers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Campbell graduate Jocelyn Alo continues her softball career in the pros.

The Hauula native took to social media to officially accept an offer to join the Smash It Sports Vipers in the new Women’s Professional Fastpitch league.

𝙒𝙚 𝙜𝙤𝙩 𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙢𝙥...🏆



The @SmashIt_Vipers sign the @NCAASoftball Career Home Run Record Holder, 2x @OU_Softball National Champion, and 2022 WCWS Most Outstanding Player... @78jocelyn_alo!



Welcome to WPF, Jocelyn! pic.twitter.com/2H9pdfNyMV — WPF (@wprofastpitch) June 13, 2022

League play begins this June, but it’s unclear when the home run queen will make her debut with the Vipers.

The WPF is supported by USA Softball and fellow Sooners standout Lauren Chamberlain — the Sooner Alo passed to take the all-time NCAA home run record — is the commissioner of the league.

Alo enters the WPF with a laundry list of NCAA individual records with 122 home runs, 280 runs, 776 total bases and a .990 slugging percentage.

The Nation’s home run queen also wraps up her historic collegiate career with back-to-back National Championships.

