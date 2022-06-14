Tributes
Hawaiian language students to be featured on national scale at Smithsonian Museum

A national history showcase is highlighting the work of some Hawaii students.
A national history showcase is highlighting the work of some Hawaii students.(Hawaii History Day)
By Matt Fairfax
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:12 PM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A national history showcase is highlighting the work of some Hawaii students.

Starting Monday, nine students from Hawaii will be featured in the online Smithsonian showcase.

It’s hosted by the National Museum of the American Indian and the Smithsonian’s Asian Pacific American Center.

The projects are presented completely in olelo Hawaii.

Topics include a court case brought against the Department of Land and Natural Resources concerning the conservation of the Palila bird and the annexation of Hawaii by the United States.

Project supervisors say the work can help with Hawaiian language revitalization.

“The Hawaiian language opens up our own history, as well as the whole world to these kids,” said Shannon Cristobal, the Hawaii History Day Program Director. “It does not limit us to just one world view.”

This marks the first year these students, representing the Big Island and Oahu, will be recognized at the national level.

They are also the first students ever in the National History Competition to present their projects in a native language without translation.

