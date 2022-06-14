Hawaii News Now wins 5 Emmy Awards, including for ‘First at 4′ newscast

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now took home five Emmy Awards from the San Francisco/Northern California Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences on Saturday night.

The Emmy Awards honor outstanding achievement in all fields of television production.

HNN was honored for:

Daytime Newscast: First at 4: March Floods Anthony Ferreira, Jennifer Wong, Mark Carpenter, Ashley Nagaoka, Ben Gutierrez

Evening Newscast: Hawaii News Now at 6: Haleiwa Flood Aftermath Anthony Ferreira, Linda Kawachi, Mahealani Richardson, Ben Gutierrez

Continuing Coverage: Tainted Water Crisis Jonathan Saupe, Christina Jedra, Mahealani Richardson, Jonathan Suyat, Peter Tang

Health/Medical – News or Long Form Content: First Responders, outreach workers struggle to adapt to Hawaii’s changing drug crisis Lynn Kawano, Peter Tang

Talent – Anchor – Weather: Dynamic Island Weather Jennifer Robbins



The NATAS San Francisco/Northern California chapter is comprised of broadcast and cable television stations in Northern California, Hawaii, Guam and Reno, Nevada.

