Hawaii News Now wins 5 Emmy Awards, including for ‘First at 4′ newscast

Hawaii News Now took home five Emmy Awards from the San Francisco/Northern California Chapter...
Hawaii News Now took home five Emmy Awards from the San Francisco/Northern California Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences on Saturday night.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:13 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now took home five Emmy Awards from the San Francisco/Northern California Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences on Saturday night.

The Emmy Awards honor outstanding achievement in all fields of television production.

HNN was honored for:

  • Daytime Newscast: First at 4: March Floods
    • Anthony Ferreira, Jennifer Wong, Mark Carpenter, Ashley Nagaoka, Ben Gutierrez
  • Evening Newscast: Hawaii News Now at 6: Haleiwa Flood Aftermath
    • Anthony Ferreira, Linda Kawachi, Mahealani Richardson, Ben Gutierrez
  • Continuing Coverage: Tainted Water Crisis
    • Jonathan Saupe, Christina Jedra, Mahealani Richardson, Jonathan Suyat, Peter Tang
  • Health/Medical – News or Long Form Content: First Responders, outreach workers struggle to adapt to Hawaii’s changing drug crisis
    • Lynn Kawano, Peter Tang
  • Talent – Anchor – Weather: Dynamic Island Weather
    • Jennifer Robbins

The NATAS San Francisco/Northern California chapter is comprised of broadcast and cable television stations in Northern California, Hawaii, Guam and Reno, Nevada.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

