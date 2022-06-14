Hawaii News Now wins 5 Emmy Awards, including for ‘First at 4′ newscast
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:13 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now took home five Emmy Awards from the San Francisco/Northern California Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences on Saturday night.
The Emmy Awards honor outstanding achievement in all fields of television production.
HNN was honored for:
- Daytime Newscast: First at 4: March Floods
- Anthony Ferreira, Jennifer Wong, Mark Carpenter, Ashley Nagaoka, Ben Gutierrez
- Evening Newscast: Hawaii News Now at 6: Haleiwa Flood Aftermath
- Anthony Ferreira, Linda Kawachi, Mahealani Richardson, Ben Gutierrez
- Continuing Coverage: Tainted Water Crisis
- Jonathan Saupe, Christina Jedra, Mahealani Richardson, Jonathan Suyat, Peter Tang
- Health/Medical – News or Long Form Content: First Responders, outreach workers struggle to adapt to Hawaii’s changing drug crisis
- Lynn Kawano, Peter Tang
- Talent – Anchor – Weather: Dynamic Island Weather
- Jennifer Robbins
The NATAS San Francisco/Northern California chapter is comprised of broadcast and cable television stations in Northern California, Hawaii, Guam and Reno, Nevada.
