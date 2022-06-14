Hawaii Island police search for woman who never returned from trip abroad

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are searching for a 58-year-old woman who was last seen in September 2021.

Authorities said Xiuhua Shi was seen on Sept. 26 at the Kona International Airport departing on an international flight. She and was last heard from on Nov. 16.

Police said she never returned home from her trip.

Shi is Chinese with a slender build, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 123 pounds, with black hair and black eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to call Hawaii Island police at (808) 935-3311.

