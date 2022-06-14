Forecast: Lighter winds and more showers heading our way

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Locally breezy trades will focus clouds and showers over windward areas through the week. An increase in showers is expected Wednesday through the end of the week.

During this time, trades will slightly weaken as they deliver increased showers to windward zones. Likewise, more frequent leeward showers can be expected, especially overnight and in the morning.

Another round of increased trade wind showers will be possible late Friday into Saturday.

Rough, choppy surf is expected along east facing shores through the week.

The current small, west-northwest swell will continue to decline over the next couple of days. A slightly larger, and longer period northwest swell will build Thursday night.

Overlapping background south swells will continue through Wednesday. A slightly larger, long period southwest swell will arrive on Thursday.

