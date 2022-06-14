Tributes
Despite promises of transparency, secret ceremony held to swear in new HPD chief

After a months-long search that involved public input and intense vetting, the Honolulu Police...
After a months-long search that involved public input and intense vetting, the Honolulu Police Commission on Monday unanimously selected former state Adjutant General Arthur “Joe” Logan as HPD’s next police chief.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 12:04 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Arthur “Joe” Logan was sworn in secretly Tuesday as HPD’s new chief, in an unusual decision that’s likely to raise eyebrows amid calls for the department to improve its image and commit to transparency.

HNN learned about the swearing-in through police sources, some of whom learned about the ceremony by email.

As first ‘outsider’ chief since 1932, Logan has hurdles to overcome before swearing-in

Hawaii News Now has also confirmed that the mayor was not at the ceremony and members of command staff didn’t know it was happening. Deputy Chiefs Keith Horikawa and Rade Vanic, the former acting chief, were also sworn in Tuesday as deputy chiefs.

Hawaii News Now has been asking the department for weeks about when Logan will be sworn in.

This story will be updated.

