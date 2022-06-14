Tributes
David Kawada to lead UH Athletics fundraising Organizations

(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:30 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii announced on Monday that David Kawada has been hired at the new President of ‘Ahahui Koa Anuenue and Executive Director of the Na Koa Football Club.

Kawada, who has experience in leadership roles with non-profit organizations, takes over for Kim Fujiuchi who held both positions for the past six years — beforehand she was the Na Koa executive director for 11 years.

Most recently, Kawada was the director of the Kroc Center Hawaii, where he looked over the day-to-day operations of the West Oahu community center — he was also the radio voice of Rainbow Wahine basketball, doing play-by-play for ESPN Honolulu since 2010.

Kawada officially begins his postion on June 27th.

