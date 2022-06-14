Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Attorney: Man charged in deadly knife attacks targeted homeless people while they were sleeping

Court documents revealed the 24-year-old allegedly told investigators that he targeted homeless...
Court documents revealed the 24-year-old allegedly told investigators that he targeted homeless people because he thought killing them helped "get them to a better place whether that be heaven or hell."(Hawaii News Now)
By Allyson Blair
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:52 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A court ruled Monday that a Big Island man accused in a string of deadly knife attacks will need to undergo a mental fitness evaluation.

Court documents revealed 24-year-old Chito Asuncion allegedly told investigators that he targeted homeless people because he thought killing them helped get them to a “better place.”

Defense attorney Andrew Kennedy said in court Monday of his client: “He was asked why he chose to do this while people are sleeping. And related that it’s more peaceful for them.”

Police say Asuncion was also witnessed talking to himself, some of it indiscernible, when officers left him alone in the interrogation room.

During Monday’s hearing, the defendant at times displayed bizarre behavior, smiling as his attorney talked to the judge about his mental fitness.

Kennedy told the judge his client does not have a history of mental illness.

The first attack Asuncion is accused of happened May 17 in Kailua-Kona.

Over the course of the next several weeks, he allegedly stabbed four people as they slept across the island. Two of them died.

Boyd Maygra was found dead last Tuesday at Hale Halawai County Park.

Friends says the 48-year-old left a part of him with everyone he met.

“I honestly don’t feel like I would have become the man I am today if I hadn’t been friends with Boyd,” said Michael Lingley. “He was just such a creative, amazing, free spirit. He showed you how amazing and creative you could be in your life and how to see beauty in things.”

Lingley said the two were lifelong friends and that they met in sixth grade.

“I just stopped by and talked to his mom, Marcy, today. And she is annihilated. That’s her boy,” he said. “Just everyone who knew Boyd was extremely shocked and overwhelmed by what happened.

Friends say Maygra was a father and that he enjoyed gardening and worked on several coffee plantations during his time in Hawaii.

“He was always creating art, always making music, always writing poetry,” said Lingley. “The way he found joy was bringing joy into other people’s life by his kindness and his smile.”

Asuncion is expected back in court later this month. He faces multiple counts of murder and attempted murder charges. If convicted, he could spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2021 Clean Water Report from the Blue Water Task Force highlights results from beach water...
‘A really bad problem’: Water quality report finds 3 Hawaii beaches with consistently high bacteria levels
A woman says she was forced to surrender her puppy after not having enough money for emergency...
Vet clinic responds after investigation of puppy surrendered over $10,000 veterinary bill
Three former employees say they have proof a teenager had to be hospitalized after eating one...
Ex-workers make troubling allegations about Waikiki hemp shop, including that teen customer got sick
Police say Luciano Agas burglarized his own tenant and set up a hidden camera in her apartment.
Hawaii landlord arrested after allegedly setting up hidden camera in tenant’s apartment
Although there is no longer a testing requirement to fly into the U.S., the CDC recommends...
End of US testing rule for international travelers draws both applause and concern in Hawaii

Latest News

Waikiki man says surveillance cameras caught Zane Logan breaking into his condo
Waikiki man bought gun, pepper spray after run-ins with incoming HPD chief’s son
Notable paintings such as “Water Lilies,” “Impression, Sunrise” and “Poppies at Argenteuil” are...
Watch Monet’s paintings come to life in new immersive art exhibit
Jamie and Lindsay Hallett.
Couple makes ‘movie magic’ from their home on Maui. Marvel is their specialty
The group will be visiting Negros Oriental in the Visayas region for a 6-week project funded...
Hawaii teachers to study Cebuano Language and Culture in the Philippines