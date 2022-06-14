As college-going rates trend downward, a trade school in Makaha is filling a need

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Soon-to-be senior Kekai Makepa-Kapahu is ready for his next chapter in life.

“The way I have grown up is like, doors open and close every day,” said Kekai Makepa-Kapahu. “And this just felt like an open door. So I took it took the opportunity.”

Makepa-Kapahu sits in a class with other residents in Waianae. Over the past few weeks, they took a construction course at the Makaha Learning Center.

“We can provide certifications for people who are looking to get into craft trades,” said the center’s president Danielle Irwin.

The center was started in the valley about a decade ago. Today, the primary mission is to help Native Hawaiians and residents on the Waianae Coast through trade training in construction and solar.

Makepa-Kapahu said it has been valuable for his future plans.

“I stay in a homeless encampment, Puuhonua o Waianae, which is at the one by the boat harbor,” said Mkepa-Kapahu. “I’ve lived there for about 11 years now, so the majority of my life. And I’ve come to realize that a lot of the people there are stereotyped very heavily.”

He said this portion of his life is just a chapter, and this education will help him finish it.

“I’m so driven to get out of high school and join the workforce because of my single mother,” he said. “All I want is just to like, support her and help her do what I can for her.”

Before the pandemic, Hawaii’s college going-rate for public school students was 55%, according to Hawaii P-20.

In 2021, it went down to 51%.

In some communities, those numbers are much lower.

Waianae High School’s college-going rate was 36% before the pandemic. Now, it’s only 28%.

“We offer alternative learning paths for your college is not for everybody, as we’ve been learning over the last couple of decades,” said Irwin.

“I just thought it was a good opportunity for me to start my life after high school,” said Deizel Vistante, who is also going into his senior year.

He said learning a trade is easier than school.

“I just want to show my family that I can do it on my own, or the people that doubted me can do it on my own,” Vistante said. “And a lot of people say I don’t got things going for myself, but I actually do.”

And now they have the tools to make that happen.

