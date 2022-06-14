Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say

The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.(MGN)
By Jaclyn Harold and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:03 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV/Gray News) – A child in Georgia died while playing hide-and-seek with his family Friday, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.

WCTV reports Captain Tim Watkins said the boy, between the age of 8 and 10, was found trapped between the washing machine and dryer.

The sheriff’s office said it’s believed the boy was trying to hide behind the appliances when he got stuck.

The boy’s family discovered him after about 5 to 10 minutes and began performing CPR.

Watkins said the child was briefly responsive when emergency responders arrived but then became unresponsive again.

The boy was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said they believe the child died from positional asphyxiation since there was no trauma to his body when he was found.

There are no charges being brought against the family members at this time, but an official autopsy will be performed on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2021 Clean Water Report from the Blue Water Task Force highlights results from beach water...
‘A really bad problem’: Water quality report finds 3 Hawaii beaches with consistently high bacteria levels
Waikiki man says surveillance cameras caught Zane Logan breaking into his condo
Waikiki man bought gun, pepper spray after troubling run-ins with incoming HPD chief’s son
Jan Loren Aguinaldo (left), Krislyn Palama (center), Duston Bishop (right)
Authorities arrest 3 accused of stealing more than 150 pounds of lychee from Hilo farm
Authorities are investigating a fire at the Zippy's on Kapahulu Avenue.
HFD determines cause of fire that damaged Zippy’s restaurant
Honolulu police have closed a portion of Farrington Highway following crash in Kapolei.
Man, 58, dies after crashing into Honolulu rail pillar near Ewa Beach

Latest News

A bear market is when a broad market index falls 20% or more from its peak.
What is a bear market, anyway?
FILE - Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner (42) is congratulated on a play against the Seattle...
Brittney Griner’s Russia detention extended for third time
A new rule requiring that infant sleep products have a sleep surface angle of 10 degrees or...
Fisher-Price, US regulators warn of infant deaths in rockers
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
The COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan program is expected to be at the center of a...
Clyburn: US failed to stop fraud in COVID-19 loan programs