Calls grow to defuel Red Hill as community group files lawsuit against Navy

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A federal lawsuit has been filed against the Navy calling for the defueling of Red Hill.

The community group Wai Ola Alliance is behind the action, which also seeks payment from the Navy for past environmental violations stemming from operations at the facility.

Activists said they want the Navy to be on the record with their plans to shut down Red Hill.

The Pentagon has ordered a permanent shut down of the facility, but concrete plans have not been announced.

A recent Navy-commissioned study found that over 200 repairs would need to be made to safely defuel the tanks.

