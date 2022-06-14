Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Autopsy: Tyre Sampson, 14, died of blunt trauma in Florida drop-tower ride death

Tyre Sampson, 14, died after falling from the world's tallest free-standing drop tower in March...
Tyre Sampson, 14, died after falling from the world's tallest free-standing drop tower in March in Orlando, Florida. His parents say multiple businesses should have done more to protect their son.(Source: Sampson Family photo, KSDK, WESH via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:35 AM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — An autopsy says a Missouri teenager died of blunt force trauma after falling from a 430-foot Florida drop-tower amusement park ride.

The report Monday by the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office also ruled that 14-year-old Tyre Sampson’s death in March was an accident.

Sampson slipped out of his seat about halfway down the Free Fall ride located in a tourist area of Orlando. Sampson was there with a friend’s family for vacation.

The autopsy also showed that Sampson, who played football in the St. Louis area, weighed 383 pounds when he died.

An initial probe found sensors were adjusted manually to double the size of restraints on his seat.

Sampson’s parents sued the ride’s owner, manufacturer and landlord in April, claiming they were negligent and failed to provide a safe amusement ride. They said in the lawsuit that their son was not warned about the risks of someone of his size going on the ride and was not provided an appropriate restraint system.

While most free-fall rides have a shoulder harness and a seatbelt, the Orlando Free Fall ride had only an over-the-shoulder harness. Adding seatbelts to the ride’s 30 seats would have cost $660, the lawsuit said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2021 Clean Water Report from the Blue Water Task Force highlights results from beach water...
‘A really bad problem’: Water quality report finds 3 Hawaii beaches with consistently high bacteria levels
Waikiki man says surveillance cameras caught Zane Logan breaking into his condo
Waikiki man bought gun, pepper spray after troubling run-ins with incoming HPD chief’s son
Jan Loren Aguinaldo (left), Krislyn Palama (center), Duston Bishop (right)
Authorities arrest 3 accused of stealing more than 150 pounds of lychee from Hilo farm
Authorities are investigating a fire at the Zippy's on Kapahulu Avenue.
HFD determines cause of fire that damaged Zippy’s restaurant
Honolulu police have closed a portion of Farrington Highway following crash in Kapolei.
Man, 58, dies after crashing into Honolulu rail pillar near Ewa Beach

Latest News

Tuesday's Forecast
Forecast: Lighter winds and more showers heading our way
Trump is accused of taking the money supporters gave to an allegedly false legal fund. (CNN,...
Jan. 6 commission accuses Trump of using lies for fundraising
Sunrise News Roundup (June 14, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (June 14, 2022)
Serena Williams holds up a trophy after winning the Wimbledon finals in 2016.
Serena Williams gets wild-card entry for Wimbledon singles