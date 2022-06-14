Tributes
Amber Alert issued for 3 children in Wyoming

Marcelina Potter, 7, Hailey Potter, 6, and Brodie Potter, 4, were forcibly taken by their...
Marcelina Potter, 7, Hailey Potter, 6, and Brodie Potter, 4, were forcibly taken by their non-custodial mother, authorities said.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:33 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued after a mother who doesn’t have custody of her three children forcibly took them from their grandmother’s home in Arapahoe, Wyoming, on Monday, authorities said.

The grandmother has custody of the children.

The children are Brodie Potter, a 4-year-old boy, Marcelina Potter, a 7-year-old girl and Hailey Potter, a 6-year-old girl. They are Native Americans with brown eyes and brown hair.

Marcelina weighs 100 pounds and was last seen wearing a white shirt and black shorts. Hailey weighs 70 pounds and was last seen wearing a red Volcom shirt. Brodie weighs 42 pounds and was last seen wearing a black shirt and red swimming trunks.

The mother is Serena Perea, and she is reported to be with Shelina Blackburn, also known as No Seep. The women are driving a black Ford Focus with no license plate and a back windshield broken out.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol issued the Amber Alert on behalf of the Wind River Police Department.

Anyone with information should contact the Wind River Police Department at 307-332-3112 or dial 911.

