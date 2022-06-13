Tributes
Understaffing issues at OCCC reaching ‘crisis point,’ employees say

Concerns are growing about understaffing at Oahu Community Correctional Center.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:56 AM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Concerns are growing about understaffing at Oahu Community Correctional Center.

Honolulu Civil Beat reports that employees at OCCC say the issue has reached a “crisis point.”

There are 92 vacant positions out of a total authorized position count of 413.

Many correctional officers are reportedly being asked to work multiple 16-hour shifts — and some are working 24 hours at a time or longer when other officers call out sick. They say the situation is especially bad over weekends.

Longtime staff members told Civil Beat that officials have failed to respond to a situation that has been getting worse over the years and exacerbated by the pandemic.

Dozens of infections among inmates and staff have been reported, and the staffing limitations have made it impossible to follow the department’s Pandemic Response Plan, leading to more illnesses.

The Department of Public Safety says it has been asking the state Legislature for help for years and is addressing the issue as best as it can.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

