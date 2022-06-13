Trial delayed for DPS top trainer accused of falsifying qualifications to get promoted

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The trial date has been pushed back for the Public Safety Department’s top trainer Marte Martinez.

She is accused of lying under oath about her education and experience in applications for promotions.

Martinez has pleaded not guilty to charges of perjury and falsifying records.

The trial was supposed to start on Monday, but it’s now scheduled to begin in January.

