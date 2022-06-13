Suspect in fatal Waipahu shooting released pending investigation
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:13 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police said the suspect accused of fatally shooting a 27-year-old man in Waipahu has been released pending investigation.
Authorities said 33-year-old Endrews Setefano was arrested last week in connection to the shooting death of Aigofie Aigofie back in February.
The incident reportedly started as a verbal argument which later escalated.
Police previously said the shooter fired from a black SUV near Honowai Park.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
- Gunman in fatal late-night shooting in Waipahu remains on the run
- ‘He was a peacemaker’: Loved ones hold vigil for 27-year-old who was fatally shot
Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.