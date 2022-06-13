Tributes
Locally breezy trades, chance of morning showers to start the work week

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 3:45 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
A strong high pressure ridge just north of the islands will keep locally breezy trades blowing for the next several days. An area of clouds will bring a slight increase in showers overnight into Monday morning, with drier conditions Tuesday. Moisture from a frontal remnant will reach the state Tuesday night while some mid-level instability moves overhead, which will bring a wetter trade wind pattern for the latter half of the week.

Winds are still strong enough at the summit areas of Haleakala to continue a wind advisory through 6 a.m. Monday, with east winds of 40 to 50 miles per hour and localized gusts to 60 miles per hour. Meanwhile, the wind advisory has been canceled for the Hawaii Island summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa.

In surf, a small medium-period swell is a little late, but is expected to bring a small boost for north and west facing shores Monday before fading into Wednesday. A larger west-northwest swell is forecast to arrive Thursday. Background south swells will continue through Wednesday, with a larger southwest swell possible Thursday and Friday. The breezy trades will keep choppy waves coming in for east shores.

For mariners, the small craft advisory has been extended until 6 p.m. Tuesday for the usual windier coastal waters around Maui County and Hawaii Island.

