HFD determines cause of fire that damaged Zippy’s restaurant

Authorities are investigating a fire at the Zippy's on Kapahulu Avenue.
Authorities are investigating a fire at the Zippy's on Kapahulu Avenue.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 1:01 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department says a blaze that broke out at a Zippy’s restaurant on Kapahulu Avenue last week was intentionally set.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officials said a shopping cart was on fire nearby and the flames had spread to the building through a nearby vent opening.

Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control and searched for occupants. However, they did not find anyone in the building.

The fire was fully extinguished by 1:15 a.m.

Fire investigators have classified the cause as incendiary.

The fire caused an estimated $200,000 in damage.

This story will be updated.

